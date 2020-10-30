Warm weather in the forecast

Not much is changing in this forecast thru the weekend, and nothing really significant thru most of next week as well.

A quick look at the extended forecast shows a lot of high temps in the 80s and 90s.

The reason for this is night and morning offshore flow and only weak onshore afternoon winds. I do think more NW flow early next week could result in some coastal night and morning clouds near the beaches but the offshore push should be enough to push it out.

Little change is expected heading into early November; however, A few of the ensemble packages are advertising a rain pattern developing. Some ensembles like the 7th and 8th but the deterministic models like it more like mid-Month. Stay tuned.