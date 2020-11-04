Warm weather just before a major pattern change

Offshore winds are driving a warm Wednesday and Thursday looks very similar with NE winds 10-20 with some locally higher gusts possible into Thursday morning. This will drive another day with highs in the 80s and scattered low 90s, even beaches look well into the 70s and lower 80s.

I've been telling folks if you like it warm, get outside now because a major change arrives Friday.

A strong cold front arrives Friday, winds will be 15-30mph with gusts higher than that. Winds will be from the NW and a series of other impulses flow through a large trough over the Central Coast into Monday.

This will bring some showers and low elevation snows to California. Locally the snow levels look to drop to about 4000 feet, some isolated thunderstorms are even possible in the Central Valley. In terms of rain potential, this looks like more of a shower-maker than heavier rain. That said, I still think up to .50" is possible but most places will be from .10-.20".

Saturday into Sunday windy conditions prevail, 20-40mph with higher gusts are likely. Expect wind advisories and possible warning over the weekend.

Offshore winds return early next week but the mornings look quite cold, so there could be some freezing potential.

Long range models suggest we could stay in an active lane of a jet stream pattern for more cool and windy systems with showers, but details still need to be refined. Stay tuned.