Warm weather lasts a little while longer before a weekend cooldown

High pressure is in dominant control in the region and the upper-level ridge lasts thru Thursday before weakening Friday thru the weekend.

More offshore winds are likely into Thursday morning. The offshore winds promote clear skies and warmer temperatures. High temperatures will again hit the low to mid-80s for coastal and inland areas with low to mid-70s for beaches.

Onshore flow returns later Thursday night into Friday (not very strong) but stronger NW winds Saturday PM into Sunday, all this will pull temps down and re-introduce the marine low clouds and fog to beach and near-coastal valleys.

There is better agreement that some showers are possible early next week. The best bet appears to be late Monday night into Tuesday. Models can't agree on totals either, but .25" or less looks a good range for now. There are questions due to inconsistent modeling but the two major mid-range models both see the potential today. Stay tuned for updates.