Warm weather through the weekend

It felt like a Summer day on the Central Coast on Thursday.

High temperatures reached the mid-70s to the mid-80s along the beaches and coastal valley, while inland valleys hit the low-70s.

Santa Barbara had a high of 83 degrees breaking a previous record of 82 degrees in 1991.

The warm temperatures will continue though Sunday.

Winds will pick up during the night and morning, shifting out during the afternoon. They'll range from 19 to 31 mph through Sunday.

Temps will cool down into the 60s next week.

There is no indication of any rain through January 21.