Warm weekend in store

It was another Summer-like day on the Central Coast.

Over the next three days temperatures will stay in the lower to high 70s and lower to mid 80s.

By next week, temperatures will dip down to the lower 60s in some places.

On Friday, Cal Poly had a high of 93 degrees, shattering the previous record high of 90 degrees set back in 2014. Santa Barbara tied an 82 degree record also set back in 2014.

Dry weather will continue through January 22 but a weather pattern may bring rain by January 23.

For our beaches, a high surf advisory goes into effect Friday at 10 pm for San Luis Obispo County and 9 am on Saturday for Santa Barbara County.

For the west facing beaches waves will be 8 to 12 feet late Friday, increasing to 12 to 16 feet with local sets up to 18 feet on Saturday. Surf may reach 20 feet by Monday.

For the south coast, waves will be in between 4 to 7 feet. This also brings the potential for dangerous rip currents Saturday through Tuesday. Also, local sets up to 10 feet will be possible on Monday.

The high surf advisories will expire Tuesday at 10 p.m.