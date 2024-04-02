Watch Now
Warmer temps today, expect a dip tomorrow

Posted at 3:39 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 08:30:01-04

Good morning Central Coast!

We are getting a break from the rain! But speaking of clouds...this morning North Western Santa Barbara County is seeing some dense fog, so for early morning drivers out there, be aware of the foggy conditions.

Fog

Today's temperature is forecast to be warmer than yesterday for both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable conditions while they're here!

SOUTH COAST TEMPS
Interior valleys temps
Western beaches temps today

Winds will come onshore Wednesday and some marine clouds could return to coastal areas and beaches. Temps ease down on Wednesday but Thursday the temperature changes will be more noticeable, dropping down to the 50s.

Showers are likely Thursday night into Friday but amounts should stay under .50” for most.

7 day temps
7 day temps

Have a beautiful day!

