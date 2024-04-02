Warmer temps today, expect a dip tomorrow

Good morning Central Coast!

We are getting a break from the rain! But speaking of clouds...this morning North Western Santa Barbara County is seeing some dense fog, so for early morning drivers out there, be aware of the foggy conditions.

Today's temperature is forecast to be warmer than yesterday for both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable conditions while they're here!

Winds will come onshore Wednesday and some marine clouds could return to coastal areas and beaches. Temps ease down on Wednesday but Thursday the temperature changes will be more noticeable, dropping down to the 50s.

Showers are likely Thursday night into Friday but amounts should stay under .50” for most.

Have a beautiful day!