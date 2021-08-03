Warmer than average inland temps continue until late this week

Plenty of low clouds this morning at the beaches and near coastal valleys. The clouds did clear back to the beachline where they are poised to make a quick return later this evening into Wednesday morning.

Coastal winds have picked up a little today which helped to mix out the clouds temporarily but again those winds will translate into some strong pass and canyon winds across southern Santa Barbara County where the wind advisory was re-issued into early Wednesday morning.

There is also a heat advisory for the high country of Santa Barbara county into Wednesday as well, temperatures are warm and the air is dry so higher fire weather concerns persist.

Away from that more of the same thru the end of the week with interior temperatures well into the 90s and some 100-degree potential is there. While this is above average it is not near record-setting.

A trough moves thru the region late-Thursday into the weekend and temperatures will drop across the board. Some below-average temperatures are likely into early next week before warming resumes.