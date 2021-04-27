Warming starts to set up

Tuesday is a bit of a transition day in the forecast as the upper air trough is moving off to the east but some of the cooler air an onshore flow are lingering. Locally breezy to windy conditions for the Santa Ynez mountains, passes and canyons tonight.

Wednesday and Thursday the ridge pumps up over the area. This will give us some weaker night and morning offshore wind and moderate afternoon onshore winds, so warming is expected especially inland and in the coastal valleys but noting extreme.

I think 90s develop inland but coastal valleys will stay in the 70s and 80s and beaches in the 60s. 90 is not our of the question Thursday for some coastal valleys.

Friday also looks warm but the pattern looks to weaken a bit and some cooling is expected during the weekend.