Warming trend continuing throughout the week on the Central Coast

Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the week as high pressure builds in from the east. Inland temperatures will warm up as well getting back to normal by Wednesday and then slightly above normal later in the week. Low clouds and fog will develop along the coast and push inland each night through Wednesday.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect low clouds and fog near the coast early, then spreading inland. Lows expected to be in the upper 40s and 50s with northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect to see low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West winds expected to be around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the evening with areas of low clouds and fog. Lows expected to be in the mid 50s to around 60 with west winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County expect to see low clouds and fog in the morning with sunny skies later on. Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds expected to be around 15 mph in the afternoon.