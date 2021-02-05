Warming up for the coming weekend

Some morning offshore winds cleaned out the skies after some early clouds, but temperatures are still a little cool in the wake of the departing low-pressure system.

A building ridge of high pressure starts nosing in, and that will produce night and morning offshore winds which will continue to keep skies clear to partly cloudy thru the weekend.

Onshore winds return Monday and Tuesday with a possible mist/drizzle possibility Wednesday but honestly looking rather like a minor chance.

Other than that, models are showing a Valentine's Day system, shown up on a few runs. If it holds together it looks to bring measurable rainfall but early to be confident about it yet. In general, it appears February may be drier than average.

The good news is that recent rains have taken the Central Coast out of moderate drought and back to "abnormally dry" designation by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

And it also appears that last week's rains are no longer boosting the lakes, most of the water has run in there by now.