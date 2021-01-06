Waves continue to pound but weather pattern flat

A huge storm developed in the Gulf of Alaska just before New Year's Eve, the very fast deepening low produced powerful winds.

The 921-millibar storm (a measurement of pressure) was a record low atmospheric pressure for the North Pacific.

Waves are created when that wind energy is translated into the water. Even though the storm center never tracked our way the waves radiated out from the center of the low and like ringing a bell the waves can go on for quite a bit after the precipitating event. While peak waves will wane, more storm centers will keep moderate waves moving our direction into next week.

The jet stream pattern is now building a ridge across the area. This is bumping the storm track to the north so at best the area will see several cold fronts pass to the north of us, too far north for any rain potential.

More northeast night and morning offshore wind flow returns Wednesday, generally, the push will be about 5-15mph but some locally gusty winds are also likely. This will lead to clear coastal skies but some areas of patchy inland low clouds are still possible during the night and morning hours in wind sheltered areas.

Some high clouds will drift over the area over the next few days, so partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoons are on tap for the afternoons.

Temperatures look to stay slightly above average for the next week if not longer.

Precipitation is also looking bleak in the deeper extended outlook as well, the Climate Prediction Center doesn't like much happening thru the middle of the month.