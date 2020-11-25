Waves grow and winds will be strong at times thru Thanksgiving

While the Central Coast is not the target area for the storm track there is certainly enough activity in the Pacific to put wind energy into the water. Waves will start to build and top advisory criteria Wednesday afternoon thru Friday morning. 9-13ft. breakers for the west facing Central Coast with some locally strong rip.

Another dry cold front will produce north winds Wednesday ultimately turning offshore Thursday thru Sunday. Strong at times the winds will dry out the atmosphere producing both cold night and mild daily highs near 70.

We'll have to watch for occasional freezing lows in the interior valleys Thursday thru the weekend.

The long term forecast looks dry.