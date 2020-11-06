Weather set to make a cold and windy turn

Thursday was the last warm and calm day for a little while. A cold front reaches the Central Coast by Friday afternoon.

Afternoon highs on Friday will generally be in the 60s. This will represent about a 15-20 degree cooling trend from Thursday, even more for some.

Clouds and blustery northwest winds Will make conditions feel colder for one of the coldest days since Last spring.

Gusty northwest winds arrive Friday as the front passes through. Wind gusts of 15-30mph with higher gusts are possible. Another strong afternoon of wind is expected Saturday, in fact, NW winds 20-30 with gusts past 40 are possible. Already high surf advisories are possible, waves could hit 15ft.

Light showers are possible with the frontal passage Friday but chances look higher later Friday into Saturday with another piece of energy coming thru Sunday. .10-.50" of rain are likely over the on and off activity thru the weekend. Snow levels could drop to as low as 4000ft.

Early next week we will see the trough exit and temps may warm a bit but models do show more frontal passages thru the week, but with only low rain potential at this point. Stay tuned models have been back and forth on that, but suffice to say no warm spells coming anytime soon.