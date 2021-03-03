Wednesday rain chance looks best across Southern Santa Barbara County

Conditions Tuesday featured a lot more cloud cover in the region, low clouds at the coast, and upper-level clouds elsewhere. There was also not much wind over the region today.

The forecast is mostly unchanged from yesterday, we are still expecting a low-pressure system to come up from the south and give southern Santa Barbara county some showers on Wednesday. It doesn't look like much rain, under .20". The further north you go the lighter the rain gets and most of the Central Coast will likely miss out on rain.

We are very short on rain after a dismal February.

So our sights can look down the road. A weakening cold front cuts thru the area Saturday and should bring a few light showers for the region but very light accumulations for those who see any rain. I think the bigger impact will be the windy conditions and cooler temperatures.

Next week there are chances Tuesday-Thursday but if you add all rain opportunities up into mid-Month there isn't much. Even optimistic models only indicate .30" or less.