Weekend forecast is mild but changes early next week

To say "night and morning low clouds and fog with afternoon clearing" is a common spring forecast here is an understatement.

This is why we have terms like, "May Grey", "June Gloom" and "Fogust". This weekend might make you think of those terms because night and morning marine clouds look likely and the retreat to the beach where the clouds will linger either right at the coast or just offshore. Pockets of mist and drizzle are possible when the clouds roll in. The marine depth is enough that even the interior valleys are likely to start the weekend days with the clouds but clear and still warm into the 80s.

Another staple of the forecast this week has been the afternoon and early overnight winds in the high country, passes and canyons of Santa Barbara County. Those winds are back today and another advisory has been issued into 3am Saturday morning.

Sunday into early next week a ridge of high pressure builds, this will heat up inland temps into the 90s and even triple digits are possible but at the coast looks like the marine influence will not get wiped out and temps there will be significantly cooler.