Weekend heat in the interior produces more 100+ degree days

A ridge of high pressure will build in from the desert Southwest this weekend. This condition will produce hot inland temperatures and a heat advisory is in place from Saturday at 11am thru Sunday at 8pm. People are advised to take precautions to avoid peak heat and prepare for effects should they venture out.

The coastal valleys will reach the mid to high-80s, while the beaches will remain in the 60s.

Curiously models today showed the marine layer may not get wiped out by the high pressure, rather just compressed so that only near beach locations will see the most cooling. It is possible the lack of wind flow could result in the marine layer clouds staying put, tough call.

Monday looks cooler as the surface high pressure relaxes and migrates a bit further east.

More signs of moderation in the forecast next week when an upper level trough digs in Wednesday into next Friday.

This will mean milder highs, even inland, and marine low clouds along the coast. The leftovers from former hurricane Cristina could get pulled thru the area for some muggy air and high clouds, we'll have to keep an eye on that.