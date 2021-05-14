Weekend is looking cool with even more clouds

Night and morning clouds have been a part of the beach and near-coastal valley forecast all week, but that has extended to the interior the last few days with a deeper marine layer.

That process actually intensifies this weekend with a trough of low pressure and upper low tracking into the region.

This feature will mean some later clearing and some places may not clear at all, temps cool across the board. Beaches in the 50s and 60s, coastal valleys in the 60s and inland temps in the 60s and 70s. That last bit is interesting in that inland temps were in the 90s early in the week.

The cloud deck will produce some occasional mist and drizzle and measurable amounts are not out of the question.

Saturday night into Sunday morning actual light rain is even possible as the trough bottoms out over the Central Coast. Temps look 5-15 degrees below normal this weekend, depending on where you live.

Some upper-level ridging will happen as early as Monday and temps start crawling back up. The night and morning marine deck is still likely at beaches and near coastal valleys but less inland. I think we'll see some stronger afternoon breezes next week for faster clearing of the night and morning cloud deck.

What happens Wednesday-Thursday next week? One model shows another mild rain chance while another builds a little ridge, it looks more like the ridge but too early to bet the farm in the middle of next week. I just thought I should mention the potential.