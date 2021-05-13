Weekend weather looks even cooler

The beaches and near coastal valleys have been cool to mild this week with plenty of night and morning clouds with only partial or limited clearing at beaches. Well, if you were hoping for improvement this weekend is not that time.

An upper low will drop out of the Pac NW and arrive later Friday thru the weekend. This feature will deepen the marine influence and even produce pockets of mist and drizzle during the night and morning hours.

Sunday morning the base of the trough passes over the Central Coast and even a light shower can't be ruled out. I think skies should partially clear to partly to mostly cloudy or variable clouds (where at times it is partly cloudy other times mostly cloudy).

Temperatures look cool with beaches in the 50s and low 60s with coastal valleys in the 60s and inland valley temps plummet from the 80s and 90s of this week to lower 70s.

Next week weather shifts again with stronger NW winds returning Monday which should help clear out the skies and some warming develops. The trend continues into next Friday.