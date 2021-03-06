Weekend weather set to get cooler with more wind

A weak cold front will move down the coastline overnight into Saturday morning, but it will be dissipating on arrival locally. That said, it is possible it might squeeze out a few raindrops before it is not an atmospheric feature. Looks like under .10" for anyone who actually sees rain. The further north and higher up you get the better the chance for a drop or two.

Essentially this is done with quite early Saturday to be replaced with partly cloudy skies for the balance of the day. It will be cooler due to the frontal feature, some places will likely lose 5-10 degrees of warmth.

By Saturday afternoon breezy NW winds are likely and will be breezy again on Sunday with 15-25mph winds with higher gusts possible, especially near the coast. Partly cloudy skies will be on hand for most of the weekend.

Later Sunday into Monday some marine layer rebound is likely further pushing temps down. I think Monday is still dry ahead of the upcoming weather for the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like rain is likely as a cool and unsettled pattern moves in for the week, a larger trough over The West will allow a number of disturbances to roll thru. Models are actually in decent alignment on the timing of the systems for Tuesday and Wednesday but agree less about the rest of the week. That said I think Tuesday and Wednesday will be the active days and for the entire week .50-1" of rain is possible, but the American GFS model likes half of that.

Right now I'd say Thursday PM and Friday are likely dry but we'll still be on the cooler than average side.

A high surf advisory is in place for the west-facing Central Coast into Sunday morning for 6-10 foot waves with max sets to 12 feet.