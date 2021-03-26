Weekend weather will be warm and dry

As expected, the Central Coast saw temps improve to close the week behind some morning offshore flow and moderate afternoon breezes.

The weekend will feature more morning offshore low and afternoon return flow winds to about 15-20mph. This will produce coastal temperatures in the 70s, while interior locations will see temps push into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Of the two weekend days, Sunday looks a little warmer.

Temperatures will take a minor step back Monday as a cold front and trough move thru the region to our north. This will crank up NW winds 15-25mph with higher gusts in the afternoon and early evening.

This cool-down is temporary as the offshore-onshore daily pattern resumes for the rest of the week producing a lot of 70s and some scattered low 80s.

There looks to be a rain opportunity in the mid to late portion of the full week of April (somewhere between the 6th and 9th...models are not entirely consistent on the timing or intensity yet).