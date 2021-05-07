Weekend weather will include some afternoon breeze

A trough and dry cold front skated thru the area overnight and deepened the marine layer but the 15-25 mph northwesterly winds that developed after the passage helped to clear skies near the coast.

Today's high temperatures ranged from the low-80s in the inland valleys to the high-60s in the coastal valleys while most beaches were in the high-50s to low-60s.

We'll see a little night and morning low clouds re-developing at the coastline, but anything that develops should clear during the late morning and afternoon on Saturday and Sunday thanks to the daily breeze in the afternoon at 15-25mph.

The weekend temps look to warm a bit, especially Saturday with 60s at the beaches, 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s in the inland valleys.

More coastal clouds develop next week: Monday into Thursday. Lighter winds will mean a deep marine layer with areas of fog and drizzle, especially at beaches where clearing may be sluggish, coastal valleys should see partial clearing on a daily basis.

Increasing northwesterly return late in the week into the following weekend for better clearing again.

Rain prospects don't look great but not necessarily impossible as some models are showing some late-month potential. I wouldn't get excited about that, for one it is in the speculative range of the modeling and secondly, even if it happens, it wouldn't fix any drought concerns or cover much of the 5-10" seasonal rain shortage.