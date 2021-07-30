Weekend weather will see some inland temperatures ease a little

Locally the weather transition for the weekend is pretty minor with some cooling inland due to weakening of the upper level ridge over The West.

That said, it isn't much cooling: we are only talking about inland highs easing off the 100 degree mark into the middle 90s.

At the coast the pattern of night and morning clouds with afternoon clearing continues. Generally onshore flow dominates.

A still very interesting monsoon continues to churn away just to our east. An upper level high keeps wobbling back and forth between the 4 corners area and the mid to high plains. The circulation is pulling up sub-tropical moisture and combining that with heat. This creates showers and thunderstorms. The key issues are lightning which is a fire concern for the region but also the potential for isolated thunderstorms capable to produce localized flooding. A number of flash flood advisories have become necessary. This is not a local concern since the activity is too far away to get here.

Yesterday we reported about the deepening drought in the state. The longer range forecast continues to be a concern. Locally we can already see temps picking back up to about 100 inland by the middle of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center is still projecting dry conditions and warmer than average highs into mid-August. I also looked at the 3 month outlook which is also above average on temps and near or below average on rain (which is essentially 0 anyway for us this time of year).