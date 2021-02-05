Weekend will feature sun and warming temperatures

A pattern of breezy offshore winds during the night and morning hours will turn northwest during the afternoons thru the weekend into Monday morning.

These offshore winds will produce fair and dry weather along with a gradual warming trend. Daytime highs are forecast to warm into mid to high-60s in the inland valleys and along the coast and mid-70s in the coastal valleys through the weekend.

A low-pressure system will move off the California coastline on Tuesday resulting in breezy to windy onshore winds winds and night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist along the Central Coast through Thursday.

One model says we could see some showers while others keep it dry, regardless, even if there were showers they'd be very light.

At this time, high pressure will build across the Central Coast later next week, resulting in dry weather and warmer temperatures through the third week of February.