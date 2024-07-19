Wheelchair sports camp empowering disabled kids

"It's really fun. it's challenging. And I love it," said camp participant Sean Wahl.

It’s 12-year-old Wahl's 3rd year at UCSB and Cottage Health’s Wheelchair Sports camp.

"He loves adaptive sports, and this is a great opportunity for him to get out, get exercise, and make friends. And he's not the only one in a chair," said Jennifer Wahl, Sean's Mother.

Sean is one of 39 campers; swimming, climbing, serving, scoring, and playing a variety of adaptive sports.

"It’s just empowering," exclaims camp coach Kyle McKittrick.

Fifth year camp coach Kyle McKittrick said adaptive sports are expensive and challenging to facilitate.

"And what's amazing to see here is all these kids trying out all these different sports that they can't do all the time," said McKittrick.

Opening up a range of opportunities.

"There's a ton of future Paralympians in here and I love seeing that," said McKittrick.

Camp director Rene Van Hoorn, said disabled kids often are pushed to the sidelines because people don't know how to modify for them.

"So if we can just expand inclusion, That's all we're asking. He's like can somebody get to your facility? And then can you work with them to figure out how to get them involved," said Van Hoorn.