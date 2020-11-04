Wild temperature swing coming up

The last couple mornings here on the Central Coast we have started the day with some significant low cloud cover, this is thanks to generalized onshore flow and also light overall wind flow. We will see both the direction and pace change as we get into Wednesday and Thursday. The offshore winds the next few mornings could get gusty at times at 10-15mph generally with some 20-25mph gusts.

This will blow out any marine clouds and temperature should warm a bit.

Huge changes come from Friday into Monday. A significant trough drops into The West. This will impact most of California with much cooler and windy weather with showers and mountain snows.

Winds could be very strong locally with 20-30mph winds with gusts near 50mph are possible for the weekend, we'll refine the timing more as the event nears but winds will already increase Friday out of the NW at 20-30mph.

Snow levels drop dramatically down to about 4000ft. Showers are likely over the weekend but the amounts look to be low in the .25" or under range but it will look and feel like what winter systems in California feel like.

Another frontal passage with cold air and more showers is possible during the middle of next week as well.