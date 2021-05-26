Wind advisory again into the early morning hours for parts of Santa Barbara County

Again the one area of concern tonight is the Santa Barbara county high country, passes, and canyons face some sundowner winds 35-50mph NW to N winds until 3am.

Wednesday may not be quite as windy for the area but we could see stronger winds return Thursday.

The winds are shifting more onshore and will likely bring more coastal clouds back a bit more over the next few days.

The onshore flow will mean more night and morning low clouds with the potential for some limited beach clearing the rest of this week. That could be an issue for the eclipse viewing late overnight:

Inland temps may also cool a bittle but look to stay in the 80s all the rest of the week. With the weekend approaching we'll see a some pockets of mist and drizzle occasionally with the marine clouds but nothing significant for precipitation, inland temps also look to cool.