Wind and waves are the biggest forecast elements

A cold front moved thru the area today. In this cold front's wake, strong northwesterly winds blew this afternoon, increasing sea and swell.

Locally strong winds will return Thursday-Sunday. These offshore winds will produce mostly clear skies with cold (subfreezing) mornings in the inland valleys.

Northwesterly winds return Sunday through Tuesday which should allow marine low clouds to develop during the night and morning.

Weather models are still dry through the end of November but models like the American GFS like rainfall potential somewhere between the 8th and 10th but this far out these opportunities need proper caution applied. Long-range forecasts change quickly.