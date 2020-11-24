Winds a factor this week but otherwise quiet thru the holiday

There is a upper level feature moving for the area today, the pressure change will drive from wind. The winds are a local concern across Santa Barbara county where a wind advisory is in place into early Tuesday. N-NE winds will be locally strong.

This general pattern of high pressure will drive night and morning offshore winds a few times this week. This will dry out the air significantly which will lead to mild highs but also some cold lows in the interior valleys.

A dry cold front comes thru mid-week and will crank the NW winds up to 15-25mph but again winds turn around quickly to offshore by the end of the week for more mild highs and cold lows as high pressure rebuilds in the wake of the front.

I wish there was some movement in the models. The only hope last week was that some ensemble models showed a glimmer of a rain chance in early December.

The deterministic models never liked it and now both sets of models are lining up on a dry forecast into early December.