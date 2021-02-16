Wind and waves to start the week

A cloudy end to Monday with mist and drizzle developing for the Central Coast but most notably the winds are up and an advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara county into Tuesday for wind gust potential of 35 to 45mph.

Recent storm activity in the Pacific and wind has also created some significant waves. 9 to 13-foot waves with local sets to 16 feet are possible into early Wednesday. A high surf advisory is in place for that.

The northwest to north flow across the area continues thru Tuesday night and wind advisories may need to stay in place. Ultimately Wednesday the winds turn more northeasterly for the night and morning hours of the rest of the week. As a result, the temperatures respond by warming up a little.

Another disturbance moves thru the area later Friday which means another northerly wind event going into the upcoming weekend. For the weekend itself, the winds turn back offshore for the night and morning hours which should clean out any clouds as temps will want to move up again.

While models don't show us much for the rest of February for rain, some climate models are suggesting March could be more active. This far out this is nothing for than something to note and hope it develops since rain shortages continue to grow a little each day it doesn't rain in February.