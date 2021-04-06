Winds continue to be a driving weather factor into the weekend

We are locked into a spring-like pattern of some early clouds with afternoon breezy to windy conditions offering clearing. The afternoon winds have been locally strong, especially in the passes and canyons of Santa Barbara county.

We have another advisory into early Wednesday morning for the strong winds which can gust near 50mph. Not much of a break expected for winds as that advisory is coupled with a high wind watch for winds expected to return Thursday into early Saturday.

The weather set-up features an upper atmospheric ridge which will see the apex cross the area Wednesday and move east on Thursday which will place the Central Coast in an area where NW winds will be strong at the surface and also parallel the upper atmospheric flow, this generally leads to some pretty high-speed potential. Even outside the wind watch area NW winds 15-30 appear to be likely in the afternoons and evenings.

As you can imagine all this strong NW flow off the water will keep temps in check. Inland temps will be the warmest in this forecast in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Winds will start to slow a bit over the weekend. Looking at the modeling I don't see much for rain chances into the middle of the month, then models get speculative so not much sense at the moment looking into it until the forecast window gets a bit closer.