Winds hammer the Central Coast Thursday but weekend weather looking warmer

The Central Coast experienced some wind gusts up to 40 and the Southcoast (especially higher elevations, passes and canyons) saw some winds past 50mph. There is an advisory in place for the Southcoast into the early overnight hours for that area.

For most the highs today were in the 50s and 60s but 70s and even 80s are possible this weekend.

Offshore winds return Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, followed by northwesterly afternoon and evening winds. We'll see partly cloudy skies and warmer weather as high pressure builds in behind the departing system.

A trough of low pressure will develop along the Central Coast Sunday night into Monday morning. This condition will produce gentle winds and marine low clouds with areas of mist and drizzle along the coastline.

Monday afternoon however more strong NW winds will develop, 15-30mph near the coast.

We'll see a repeating pattern of morning offshore winds and breezy onshore winds much of the week with coastal temps being mild but inland temps in the 70s and lower 80s.

Some models are hinting at rain potential the 6th thru the 8th, but this is a new addition. Stay tuned for updates.