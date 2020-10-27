Winds in California will start to fade

The combination of a deep trough of low pressure and a ridge over the eastern Pacific created an incredible amount of wind over the last 48 hours. Clearly this contributed to some explosive fire growth in new starts early this week. The good news is that the winds are calming and most fire weather warnings and wind related advisories will drop tonight.

The Central Coast got off rather easily again with the most noteworthy element of this event being the clearing of marine clouds, the ushering in of smoke-haze and also cold overnight lows. Paso Robles was 35 this morning, it has not been that cold since April 7th, 2020.

The pattern of night and morning offshore winds with onshore afternoon winds wil continue to the end of the week. The generally cool to cold nights also continue in the interior.

More NW winds pick up over the weekend and will likely result in some marine cloud rebound but this time of year with weaker inversion caps these typically clear faster than late spring and summer low clouds.

Looks dry into early November. In fact, the disappointing thing is that the long range models actually show more potential for warm and windy weather in November.