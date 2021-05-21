Winds slow this weekend which means some clouds will return

There is a cold trough of low pressure over the region today which is what meteorologists like to call conditionally unstable.

That means when surface heating is high enough you can get showers and thunderstorms to go, but not without the warming.

So, once the heat of the day dissipates these showers and storms die quickly. The easiest way to get this to happen is heat something already close to the cold unstable air aloft: hills and mountains.

Modeling is showing that potential today out near the SLO-Kern County line and also far Eastern Santa Barbara county. These look marginal in strength and in very lightly populated areas, but worth mentioning.

Other than that, a shift is happening in local weather. Right now we still have enough wind to garner continuation of advisories into the evening for SLO county and to midnight for Santa Barbara county.

Winds look to dramatically scale back over the weekend. Night and morning winds look light and afternoon winds look to stay under 20mph. This means the marine later is likely to return to the coast. (Saturday morning could see some interior valley low clouds).

Sunday look very similar but temperatures will start a recovery into early next week.

Monday also looks to see somewhat mild winds and a warming interior.

Tuesday thru the balance of next week looks to see the return of breezy to windy coastal winds at 15-25mph slowing in the evenings and overnight.

I like night and morning marine clouds as well keeping coastal temperatures mild, inland should back off a bit from early week temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.