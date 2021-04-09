Winds will back off a little over the weekend but typical spring conditions prevail

Winds will still be a concern in the Santa Barbara County high country, passes and canyons into Saturday morning where gusts up to 60mph are possible. This is more than the more common wind advisory, these 60mph gusts can cause localized damage. Winds looks to relax a bit late Saturday thru the weekend.

Away from the advisory area NW winds 15-25mph are likely in the afternoon and early evenings at beaches and near coastal valleys while interior winds look to be about 15-20 max over the weekend.

Like we've seen much of the week, early low clouds will be possible at beaches and coastal valleys and is also possible in interior valleys, it is less likely for the Southcoast. Temperatures for the weekend look to be in the 60s at the beaches with 70s in the coastal valleys and 70s to around 80 inland, Southcoast in the mid-70s.

Early next week we'll see some cooling with a trough over California and a very common pattern of early coastal low clouds with afternoon clearing and a breeze.

Models finally are in better agreement about mid-next-week, a trough looks to usher in cold Canadian air. To me it looks like we could see a cutoff low spin over Nevada and it could spin there much of the week keeping the Central Coast in an onshore flow pattern with plenty of clouds.

This would also deliver clouds to the interior valleys as well, so we could see highs just in the 60s for many to most.