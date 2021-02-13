Winds will continue to roar into Sunday

A cold front pushed over the area Thursday night into Friday morning and put down some relatively decent rain, considering the forecast was for .25" or less. A few locations actually exceeded the forecast.

As expected the post-frontal winds have been strong and will continue to be a concern into Sunday.

Another wave of low pressure move thru the area Saturday but now that frontal boundary is looking dry, but the winds Saturday PM into Sunday are looking to be even stronger than they currently are.

For most of the area that means 15-30mph NW winds but for the Santa Barbara county high country, passes and canyons, and the Southcoast the winds and wind gust potential go up Saturday night into Sunday and some 60mph gusts are possible.

I think Monday is still a breezy day but temperatures look to perk up a little with a ridge building in. By later Tuesday into Wednesday night and morning offshore flow return for warming temps and clear skies.

Unfortunately, there are no significant rain chances in the forecast into the late portion of the month.