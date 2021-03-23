Winds will switch directions often into the weekend

Tuesday the winds continued to pound the Central Coast, though not as wide-spread as Monday's wind event. Winds will stay up into the evening in the western portions of SLO and Santa Barbara counties. NW winds 15-30 with gusts to 40 are possible into 8pm.

Offshore winds develop later overnight and a moderate Santa Ana Wind event will develop through mid-day Wednesday with strongest gusts to our south in the Los Angeles County Mountains and across the wind-prone valley passes and canyons.

Locally I think temps will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most as we are not really in the prime spot during this offshore event. Winds flip back onshore Thursday when an inside slider low-pressure system quickly follows the offshore flow.

This switch in temperatures will likely drop temps about 10 degrees on Thursday. I think the front is dry for us, maybe some coastal low clouds and drizzle. The possible exception to the big temp drop Thursday would be the interior valleys where the cooldown is more like 5 to 7 degrees.

Coastal temps sluggishly warm a few degrees Friday but the weekend we'll see a much better recovery when coastal temps push into the 70s and inland temps get into the upper 70s and even low 80s. We'll give back some heat early next week but temps will stay mild in the 70s.

I don't see any indications of rain outside coastal marine drizzle thru April 8th.