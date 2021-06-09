Windy weather on the Central Coast continues cooling the region

Strong winds led to a wind advisory issued from 3 pm until 9 am Thursday in Santa Barbara County Southcoast and the Santa Barbara Mountains. These winds could affect Highways 101, 154 and 192 as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.

Expect to see Northwest to north winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. As a result of these winds, tree branches may be blown down and power outages may result.

Tonight the Santa Barbara County South Coast area will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the 70s except at the beaches which will see highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s to around 50. Thursday will be sunny with highs of around 60 degrees at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

We will see strong northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and shifting out of the north during the morning through next

These winds will clear out clouds creating a mostly clear sky overnight.

High pressure will build into the Central Coast on Thursday through next week creating warmer weather.

The inland valleys are expected to reach the low to mid-90s by this weekend, while the coastal valleys will reach the mid-70s. The beaches will reach the 60s, except for the southerly facing beaches of Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach which will hit the 70s.

The high pressure system will build later next week creating warmer weather, especially inland where we could see temperatures in the triple digits.

