Winter coat drive in San Luis Obispo County

A San Luis Obispo County nonprofit is currently accepting donations of warm clothing.

Coats For Kids is having a winter coat drive from Jan.25 to Jan. 31. They say that due to the pandemic, there is still a great need for warm clothes.

For one weeks, donation boxes will be at five businesses in northern San Luis Obispo County.

People can donate new or gently used coats, sweaters and sweatshirts in all sizes, but the need for kid's clothes is greatest.

Donations will go to families in North San Luis Obispo County.

Drop off locations (during business hours):

