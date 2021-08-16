How To FaceTime Android Phones

If you are an iPhone user and have ever wanted to FaceTime Android phones, you’re in luck. FaceTime for Android is now a thing, allowing a quick live video connection for users of both mobile operating systems.

However, there is a catch. Android users can’t just download FaceTime, and not every iOS user can get in touch with someone on an Android using the Apple video chat application. But Apple is going to let you send an Android user a link so you can FaceTime.

Here’s what you need to know before you try to make a connection.

Requirements To Connect Over FaceTime With An Android Phone User

Unfortunately, you can’t just pick up any old iPhone and FaceTime with whomever you choose. The ability to FaceTime Android phones is currently only available to Apple devices running iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or macOS 12 Monterey. Although these operating systems won’t officially be available until the fall, they are currently in beta testing. If you would like to be part of the testing so you can try using FaceTime with Android and even Windows users sooner, you can sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program.

The updated operating systems provide many new ways to use FaceTime. For instance, users can connect on FaceTime and use SharePlay, which is a “watch party” app. With SharePlay, you can listen to Apple Music, watch movies or shows on Apple TV+ or other streaming services or share screens and check out apps together, such as Disney+, HBO Max, TikTok and others, all over FaceTime. SharePlay works with iPhone, iPad and Mac, providing shared controls so that anyone in a session can play, pause or jump ahead in the content.

Using FaceTime: Android Phones Don’t Have An App

People using Apple devices running iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or macOS 12 Monterey have the ability to create a FaceTime link from their iPhone, iPad or Mac. Then, they can share it through Messages, Calendar, Mail or even third-party apps. To do so, open the FaceTime app and tap Create Link at the top of the app, which is a new option in FaceTime, and then choose how and with whom you want to share the link. If you like, you can also add a custom name for your chat.

When your recipient receives the link, which will be a face.apple.com URL, they can access it from their web browser (currently, only the latest versions of Chrome or Edge are supported) on Android or Windows devices. Then, FaceTime will prompt them to enter their name and hit Continue to enter the call, and they will remain in a “waiting room” until they are approved to join the chat.

Since the Apple user must accept the request to join, you don’t have to worry about someone else inadvertently using the link. No worries about privacy either, as FaceTime calls on the web remain end-to-end encrypted. In addition, the Android or Windows user will have access to FaceTime buttons such as Mute, Show/Hide Camera, Flip Screen, Leave the Call and so on.

Perhaps down the road, Apple will create an app for every type of device to use FaceTime. Android phones and Windows users will just have to wait for an invitation in the meantime.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.