Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers Are A Brilliant Low-Carb Take On The Classic

Let’s just get this out there: I love a good Philly cheesesteak. What I don’t love is the intense desire to nap after I indulge in one of those beautiful beasts. But that’s why a brilliant chef somewhere invented Philly cheesesteak stuffed peppers!

Perfect for those days when the craving hits but you’ve got to stay alert, Philly cheesesteak stuffed peppers boast the deeply satisfying flavors of a traditional cheesesteak sandwich. But instead of a soft, chewy hoagie roll, the bell-pepper container adds a lighter touch.

Don’t get me wrong — I love bread. But there’s nothing wrong with mixing things up a little, especially when you get a lower-carb lift out of it.

There’s no single recipe for these meaty, cheesy delights. Just like a classic cheesesteak, you can customize it to your heart’s content. But here’s a good start: a basic recipe from Delish.

The dish serves four, so naturally it starts with four bell peppers. It doesn’t really matter what color they are, since their main function is to deliver a zap of sweet freshness to the heavy cheesesteak filling.

Just keep in mind your diners’ personal tastes — some folks can’t stand green bells, for example, but are OK with the other varieties.

Start by cutting the peppers in half lengthwise to create eight “cups.” Be sure to scrape out the seeds and as much white pith as you can. Then throw the peppers in the oven at 325 F to soften them up.

While those are going, whip up the cheesesteak filling. This rendition adds cremini mushrooms to the standard base of steak and onions. Sauté the mushrooms and onions first; once softened, pile on thinly-sliced sirloin and mix together.

Allow everyone to get acquainted for a few minutes, then sprinkle in an Italian seasoning mix and wait for the peppers to come out.

Construction time! Line each pepper half with a slice of provolone cheese. (No Cheez Whiz today.) Pile the steak mixture on top of that, dividing evenly between the eight halves.

Top with another slice of provolone and chuck them under the broiler for a few minutes to melt the cheese and get some color. Garnish with parsley.

Now, doesn’t that look fantastic? I’m about to dive into the screen. Check out the full recipe for Philly cheesesteak stuffed peppers here.

For another take — one with a little more pizzazz — take a look at this easy Philly cheesesteak stuffed peppers recipe from Island Vibe Cooking.

It’s very similar to the Delish dish, but in keeping with YouTuber Rose’s Caribbean style, the filling is highly flavored. It’s got the usual Italian seasoning, plus a good sturdy kick of cayenne and garlic.

She also adds a generous sprinkle of Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning. A peppery blend of herbs and spices, Tony’s basically makes everything better. If you haven’t tried it, now’s the time.

Watch the Island Vibe way to make cheesesteak stuffed peppers via YouTube:

So cheesy and luxurious, with a little sweetness, heat and crunch! If I wasn’t already craving one of these flavor grenades, I am now. How soon is dinner?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.