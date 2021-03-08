How To Order A 50-Calorie Nutella Cold Brew At Starbucks

The problem with many of the “secret menu” Starbucks drinks is that they can pack a high-calorie punch. If you’re trying to be more health-conscious and avoid excess sugar, you don’t have to steer clear of Starbucks altogether.

Some clever “secret menu” drinks — like the the Nutella Nitro Cold Brew — are as delicious as they are low-sugar and low-calorie.

Created by Alex Moe (a former Starbucks barista who is now co-owner of Knine Coffee & Strength), the Nutella Nitro Cold Brew is one of the coffeehouse recipes you can find on his site, The Macro Barista. If you order the grande size, this cold brew coffee drink only has 50 calories, 12 grams of carbs and 12 grams of sugar.

So, as Moe shows us with his secret menu recipe for the Nutella Nitro Cold Brew, you can still indulge your Starbucks cravings — and your love of sweet, nutty Nutella — without going into sugar shock.

Watch Moe explain the ordering process in his TikTok video:

As Moe explains in the video, first you’ll want to order a grande Nitro Cold Brew.

(FYI, the difference between a regular Starbucks Cold Brew and a Nitro Cold Brew is that the Nitro is not served with ice as a traditional cold brew coffee is. This is because the Nitro Cold Brew is pre-chilled and hence already cold. Instead, it is infused with nitrogen, which gives it a foamier texture, and means it typically doesn’t need milk or cream as it’s already so light and creamy.)

Next, ask for one pump of mocha syrup, one pump of hazelnut and two pumps of sugar-free vanilla. If you wish, you may ask for a light splash of heavy cream to really make the flavors pop, but it’s not necessary. The mocha and hazelnut syrups mix together to produce that Nutella effect and, of course, there’s plenty of caffeine in this cool drink, too.

Find the full recipe here, along with other drink recipes from the health-conscious barista.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.