Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin spice collection is already here

Krispy Kreme is saying goodbye to summer and launching its Pumpkin Spice Collection on Aug. 7, one day earlier than last year.

Now for a limited time, you’ll find the return of the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut. And two new fall treats have arrived: the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

For those that want just a bit of pumpkin spice, Krispy Kreme says the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut brings “just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor.” Meanwhile, the glazed Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut offers “the perfect combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.”

The new Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut, on the other hand, is made with pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing, then topped with a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut takes the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut up a notch by dipping it in maple icing and candied pecan pieces.

Krispy Kreme isn’t stopping at just doughnuts, however, as it’s also bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can order hot, iced or frozen. The shop’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee is also returning and can be served hot or iced. Both are made from a pumpkin spice coffee blend and include notes of pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon.

You can find the doughnuts and drinks at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide now through the fall. Or, buy a six-pack of the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnuts and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts at select grocery stores.

If you’re looking for more pumpkin spice, you may have to wait a bit longer.

Starbucks has not yet revealed the return date of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte. Looking at previous years, we can guess it will be back on menus toward the end of August. It appeared in cafes on Aug. 24 in 2021 and Aug. 30 in 2022.

Are you ready for fall flavors and the return of pumpkin spice season?

