WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Orchids to orchestras, here is what to do this weekend

Here is a look at the weekend events across our region from Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 4th!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Orchidfest

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nipomo High School

Discover the beauty of orchids big and small at Orchidfest Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Olympic Hall at Nipomo High School. This orchid extravaganza is hosted by the Five Cities Orchid Society and will feature demonstrations, sales and a variety of snacks.

Evening of One Acts

Friday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 3rd, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join the talented artists of the AGHS Theatre Company for and Evening of One Act plays. Friday and Saturday night a series of short plays will unfold starting at 7 p.m. lasting two hours with an intermission at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts.

Indies and Eats

Palm Theatre January 10th through February 25th Showings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Enjoy the perfect pairing of dinner and a movie Wednesday Saturday and Sundays until February 25th! The historic Palm Theatre is partnering up with Ox and Anchor to offer dinner before their food-themed films every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through February.

Saturday, February 3rd

Winterfest

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monarch Grove Elementary, Los Osos

It's time for some carnival fun Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. for Winterfest at Monarch Grove Elementary in Los Osos. Enjoy food, crafts, carnival games, an obstacle bounce house and much more, plus all proceeds go to the Monarch Grove Elementary PTA.

Classics III by the SLO Symphony

7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo (11 a.m. for No Ties Allowed)

The San Luis Obispo Symphony is ready to Wow this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for Classics III, a Grand Occasion! in the Harold Miossi Hall of the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. Solo Trumpeter Andrew Balio will be featured in a piece dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If dressing up isn't your cup of tea be sure to check out the No Ties Allowed performance at 11 a.m. as the symphony takes on a final working rehearsal.

Friendship Center's 25th Festival of Hearts

Noon to 2:30 p.m. Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito

Honor the caregivers of those battling dementia at the Friendship Centers 25th Annual Festival of Hearts! From Noon to 2:30 p.m. enjoy music, a delicious meal, and time with the community of Friendship Center at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

21st Annual Esprit du Vin

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Riboli Family Event Center

Celebrate the wineries of 46 East at the 21st Annual Esprit du Vin Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Riboli Family Event Center in Paso Robles. More than 30 local wineries will be paired with local chefs for a tasty evening. Plus enjoy a raffle drawing and the sounds of local artist Joy Bonner.

