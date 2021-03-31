LaCroix Is Launching 3 New Flavors For Summer

Since nothing is better than a cold LaCroix on a hot summer day, everyone’s favorite sparkling water brand has announced three new fruity flavors that are ideal for making into a cocktail or enjoying on their own once the weather warms up: Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo.

The new seltzers are set to be launched nationwide this spring, and, like the classic flavors and other recent additions such as limoncello, these seltzers will also be made of natural zero-calorie essences.

Check out the pretty, colorful cans in this summery photo from the brand:

According to a press release from LaCroix, each flavor will take your tastebuds on a journey.

“Beach Plum excites the imagination and incites dreams of summer with the delectable coolness of the luscious fruit native to the east coast of the U.S.,” reads the description of the first drink.

Plums are arguably the best summertime fruit, so the Beach Plum La Croix flavor combines two of our favorite summer things into one drink. Plus, it makes us think of how pleasant it would be to eat a messy, ripe plum over the sand.

Check out this photo of the Beach Plum sparkling water from the LaCroix Twitter page. Who else wants to go on vacation, stat?

Excite in the journey with Beach Plum LaCroix! #EscapeWithLaCroix pic.twitter.com/eq2fWDEBCI — LaCroix Water (@lacroixwater) March 29, 2021

Next, there’s Blackberry Razzberry, a berry combo that makes us think of delicious pie and other summertime desserts.

Lastly, if you’re not familiar with guava, the pink-colored fruit that grows in tropical destinations, you’re in for a treat with the Guava São Paulo seltzer flavor that seems to be a nod to sweet Brazilian guava.

If you’re looking to expand your sparkling water experience beyond the LaCroix lineup, it might be time to check out Jelly Belly’s sparkling water flavors. Yes, that’s right: Jelly Belly offers its own line of sparkling water, with flavors like Very Cherry, Pina Colada, French Vanilla, Orange Sherbet and more.

These cans are available in select grocery stores, though you can also order the candy-inspired seltzers online and have them shipped to your home.

Are you excited for summertime seltzer-sipping?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.