Popular acne products recalled due to benzene contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced recalls of numerous products to treat acne after some of them tested positive for benzene contamination.

"FDA tested a total of 95 acne treatment products containing benzoyl peroxide and found six products with elevated levels of benzene," the FDA said in a statement.

The products include:

Product Lot number(s) Expiration date La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment MYX46W April 2025 Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser 23 09328 September 2025 Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5% V3305A; V3304A October 2025 Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator V4204A July 2025 SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion 2430600 March 2025 Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream 49707430 March 2026

The FDA said it conducted its independent tests after a third party raised concerns about elevated levels of benzene in certain acne products containing benzoyl peroxide.

More than 90% of the products the FDA tested had "undetectable or extremely low levels of benzene."

The FDA said Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel agreed to voluntarily recall its product due to the elevated level of benzene found during its own testing.

What is benzene?

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, meaning long-term exposure can increase the risk of leukemia and other blood disorders. According to the American Cancer Society, the chemical is used "mainly to make other chemicals, including plastics, resins, lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents, drugs, and pesticides."

