PHOTOS: Gifts, gadgets to find at Avengers Campus

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, will find the latest Super Hero gadgets at the WEB Suppliers store. Pictured here, interactive Spider-Bots, much like the ones seen throughout Avengers Campus, are powered by a remote control with eight articulated legs that move forward and backward. Guests may customize their Spider-Bot with tactical upgrades to harness the powers and style of some of their favorite Super Heroes. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, families can find all the gear they need to train alongside their favorite Super Heroes. There is something for every recruit to become the Super Hero they want to be. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will find the latest Super Hero inventions at WEB Suppliers, including the Spider-Bots seen in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Guests will be able to build and battle their Spider-Bots to gain a new sidekick as they train to be a part of the next generation of Super Heroes. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

All Super Hero recruits visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, are able to sling webs on WEB LINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Plus now, for the first time ever on a Disney Parks attraction, guests can customize their skills with additional web slinging powers by using WEB Tech accessories available at WEB Suppliers. WEB Tech add-ons are inspired by some favorite Super Heroes, including Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, Iron Man and Rescue. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, families can find all the gear they need to train alongside their favorite Super Heroes. From a kid's Spider-Man costume (exclusive to Avengers Campus) and more, there is something for every recruit to become the Super Hero they want to be. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, families can find all the gear they need to train alongside their favorite Super Heroes. Campus Supply Pod carries an assortment of attire featuring the Avengers Campus logo and other gear including Avengers Campus t-shirts, a fleece hoodie and even a deluxe figurine set featuring some favorite Avengers. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, can take their Spider-Bot on the go with this backpack, perfect for carrying essentials including a special web-mesh to hold Spider-Bots or accessories. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Super Heroes-in-training at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will be able to add to their Super Hero memorabilia with the Disneyland Resort-exclusive Funko Pop! vinyl figurines, including Spider-Man with Spider-Bots that have run amok throughout Avengers Campus (left) and Iron Man. David Roark/Disneyland Resort

In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, guests can commemorate their successful recruitment with a variety of household and novelty items including beaker-inspired mugs, toothpick holders, notepads, trading pins and patches. David Roark/Disneyland Resort

Super Hero recruits can add to their ensemble with Spider-Man light goggles or Web Shooters (sold separately) from WEB Suppliers inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Heroes-in-training can wear the stylish light-up goggles, which feature 17 unique expressions. The Web-Shooters cuff around the wrists and feature authentic lights and sounds. David Roark/Disneyland Resort

