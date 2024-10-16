CDC warns of whooping cough spike across the U.S.

Coughing, sneezing, and a runny nose are common cold symptoms, but what does it mean when those symptoms last for months?

According to the CDC and local pediatricians, whooping cough is a longer-lasting bacteria that causes violent coughing fits, a "whoop" when inhaling after a coughing fit, respiratory issues and fatigue. Pertussis (whooping cough) has risen 400% across the United States over the last year.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, whooping cough cases have increased from 3,771 cases to 16,735 cases within the last year.

“There's little ups and downs every couple of years, but this spike is remarkable in that it's much higher than we've seen in previous years," said Dr. Laura Hutchison, pediatrician and owner of Patterson and Tedford Pediatrics.

Early symptoms include a runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever and mild, occasional coughing fits. After a week, Dr. Hutchison says is when those later symptoms start to develop.

“Its nickname across the medical field is the 100-day cough, and it's fairly accurate," Hutchison described. "Kids and people cough literally for about three months and we don't have a magic way to stop it.”

California has reported more than 1,000 cases so far this year. That's up from the 294 cases reported for the state in 2023, according to CDC numbers.

Dr. Hutchison says vaccines are essential for preventing further spread.

“Unfortunately, during the pandemic, we got a little behind on vaccines," she said. "Pertussis or a whopping cough is one of the most readily preventable diseases or infections, and I think as a country, we all got a little bit behind.”

She recommends her patients begin receiving vaccinations at birth and get boosters at 11. Every 10 years after that, she recommends re-vaccination.

