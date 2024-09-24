FDA approves flu vaccine nasal spray. Local health official thinks 'it's great'

On Friday, the FDA approved a flu vaccine that doesn’t require a trip to the doctor’s office.

“I think it's great,” said Brandi Lykes, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department Nurse.

FluMist will be the first influenza vaccine that does not need to be administered by a healthcare provider.

“It's a wonderful opportunity for individuals to be able to vaccinate themselves at home, especially children since they tend to have a lot of anxiety around vaccines,” said Kristen Edler, Supervising Public Health Nurse.

The vaccine has been around since 2003 when it was initially approved by the FDA.

Edler says they usually use it on children who are afraid of needles.

There are a few differences between FluMist and the traditional vaccine.

One is delivered via a needle and uses the dead version of the germ that causes the disease.

“It’s an injectable flu vaccine, not a live vaccine,” Edler said.

FluMist contains a weakened form of live flu virus strains and is sprayed into the nose.

“The nasal spray is a live vaccine so it's only indicated to give to healthy individuals who don't have any immunocompromising condition,” Edler said.

FluMist is recommended for anyone between the ages of two and 49.

If you are interested in using the nasal spray at home, you have to go through a third-party online pharmacy, and then you will do an online screening and eligibility assessment.

According to San Luis Obispo County Public Health, most insurance companies cover the flu vaccines.

“It will give you protection. It doesn't mean you won't get the flu but it can help you not get secondary infections from the virus that could wear your system down,” Lykes said.

There are a couple of free flu shot events coming up. Click here for more information.