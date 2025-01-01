Fitness at 86: One man’s mission to defy aging

As a new year begins and resolutions take shape, fitness remains a top priority for many people. At Central Core in Pismo Beach, one man is proving that it’s never too late to commit to lifelong health.

At 86 years old, Richard Melsheimer is proof that functional fitness works wonders. Pilates, with its focus on practical movements, has helped him stay strong and tackle daily tasks with ease.

“Most of my friends are on walkers or canes or something like that or they've passed away, and so I'm trying to fight old age as much as I possibly can,” Melsheimer said.

Four years ago, Melsheimer’s son suggested he try Pilates to help manage his scoliosis. It wasn’t long before the workout became a staple in his routine.

“My back started looking like an S,” he said, reflecting on his pre-Pilates posture.

Years of slowing down and spending more time at a desk had taken their toll, something doctors say can have serious consequences.

“With the loss of muscle density and less impact as we slow down when we age, there is a greater risk for fractures," said Dr. Thomas Vendegna with Dignity Health. "And then, of course, we get weaker and then we're less active, so it's a vicious cycle that we want to hold or reverse if we can.”

Misha Bechtolsheim, Pilates instructor and owner of Central Core, highlights the transformative power of stepping out of your comfort zone.

“So many people feel so limited, especially as we’ve had injuries and had experiences in our past, and we’re told, ‘Oh, you’re doing well for your age,’ or, ‘That’s as good as it’s going to get,’” she said. “And when people start to do things like this and they expand their comfort zone, they try new things, experience things that they didn’t know they could do, they improve their dopamine and endorphins that make them feel joy and rewarded for what they did.”

Since starting the new workout, Melsheimer says he has seen significant improvements in his strength and mobility.

Although the movements might appear simple, Bechtolsheim emphasizes their effectiveness while guiding Melsheimer through an exercise.

“Here, we’re focusing on the VMO, the inner quad muscle that helps stabilize the knee joint,” she explained. “This is crucial for activities like pickleball, skiing, or any motion requiring pivoting. It helps keep the kneecap in place.”

Melsheimer’s progress is evident in his daily life.

“I still work, and I’m able to go upstairs to our engineering room without pulling myself up by my arms,” he said. “I have enough strength in my legs now to climb stairs confidently.”

He is also still able to travel with his wife and attend sporting events at Cal Poly, even walking up the bleachers — a feat the two worked on in class using stability and strength exercises.

For those hesitant about beginning their fitness journey, Melsheimer offers this advice: “Don’t expect a change to happen right away,” he said. “Don’t work out because you have to, work out because you want to. That mindset will last you the rest of your life.”