Savie Health hosting health education and vaccine fair in Lompoc

Savie Health is hosting a health education and vaccine fair in Lompoc on Saturday, June 15.

The event will include information and resources from places across the community like the Santa Barbara County Promotoras and Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.

The event will include free lunch from the Kiwanis of Santa Maria Valley. Attendees will have the choice between turkey and veggie hot dogs.

Health education regarding the clinic’s upcoming Spanish language nutrition classes, sun safety, and diabetes prevention will also be available.

The vaccine aspect of the fair consists of free Flu, COVID-19, and Mpox vaccines.

These vaccines will be available for low to moderate-income community members who are Medi-Cal recipients or uninsured.

Savie Health is located at 1111 E. Ocean Ave. Suite 2 in Lompoc.